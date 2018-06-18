Dance and rock favourites line up for Ampthill festival

Music lovers in Bedfordshire will be donning their dancing shoes once again when AmpRocks returns this month.

In addition to the original line-up of Bananarama - featured in last week’s Times and Citizen - the bill features dance music duo Example & DJ Wire and British rock group Reef.

Example & DJ Wire bring massive number one hits Changed the Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake to Ampthill Park with their exciting live set. The British rapper and north London DJ pair have wowed audiences around the world including the world-famous Glastonbury Festival with tracks like Won’t Go Quietly and Kickstarts.

Brit indie rockers Reef, best known for their anthem Place Your Hands, add some raw ‘90s rock to the AmpRocks mix. Reef, fronted by the energetic Gary Stringer, have previously played the Glastonbury and Reading Festivals and are known for their energetic live performances.

AmpRocks will be opened by local Battle of the Bands winner The Kazoos, showing the festival’s commitment to developing local music talent.

AmpRocks chairman Mark Tiana said: “Bringing world-class acts like these to Ampthill Park is testament to the hard work of the volunteers who put Ampthill Festival together each summer.”

“We wanted to top the fantastic festival our community enjoyed in 2017.

“We know many of you buy tickets in advance without knowing who is playing so we hope you are excited as we are by who is coming to this year’s festival.”

festival chairman Ian Scarr said: ““Our teams work hard to provide something for everyone and this year’s line-up is no exception.”

AmpRocks takes place on Friday June 29.

Tickets start at £35. See ampthillfestival.co.uk to book.