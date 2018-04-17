Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From classic hits from the '60s to powerful drama, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Big Girls Don’t Cry, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 20

Music lovers can experience the sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons authentically recreated in this new show. During the ‘60s and ‘70s. number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to superstardom, with the band selling 100 million records worldwide. This internationally acclaimed show revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest. It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Who Loves You.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Cantata for Four Wings, Luton Library Theatre, April 20

In this unique production from Poland, two angels must fight for the life of a woman on the verge of suicide. Fundacja Act 4 Art presents Cantata for Four Wings, a tragicomedy about one woman’s internal battles. On the edge of fatal self-harm, a woman receives unexpected guidance to help her see the light in the dark side of life. The woman tries to understand her own mind and that she has choices beyond self-harm. To save her own life she needs to view it in a different light. Written by Robert Brutter and directed by Łukasz Lewandowski, the show is performed at 6.30pm in Polish and 8pm in English. There will be a talk after the first performance, featuring organisations including Our Minds Matter and The Samaritans, discussing the themes of the play. Free to attend, in the conference room, the talk will last approximately 20 minutes. There is limited capacity for this section.

Detail: www.lutonculture.com

3 MUSIC

Flash present The Best of Queen, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 21

Flash have been performing across the world since 2002. Italian-born frontman Claudio Desideri plays Freddie Mercury. From an early age Claudio has trained and developed a vocal range capable of performing these songs, aiming to recreate the magic that made Queen’s live shows so special. Claudio is joined on stage by a talented band, including Nathan

Mathers who brings all the electric guitar virtuosity required to play Brian May. The attention to detail extends to the use of the same equipment used by Queen on stage in their heyday, bringing hits like Bohemian Rhapsody and Don’t Stop Me Now to the stage. For over four decades, millions of fans have been enjoying the music of Queen. The band released a total of 18 number one albums, 18 number one singles and 10

number one DVDs with estimates of their record sales ranging from 150 million to

300 million records. With a catalogue of timeless hits including Under Pressure,

Bohemian Rhapsody and I Want To Break Free, Queen continue to reach out to music lovers of all ages. Claudio Desideri, lead vocalist for The Best of Queen, said: “The show is a hit after hit, anthem after anthem, jukebox of Queen’s greatest hits, all performed live with identical instruments and in authentic costumes.”

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Gerry Cross the Mersey, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 22

Join in this musical journey through the life and times of one of the greatest musical figures of the 1960s –

Gerry Marsden.

Gerry & The Pacemakers topped the UK and US charts for much of the ‘60s. Gerry will be talking about his early beginnings in Liverpool, those heady days of the 60s and up to the

present.

Hear all Gerry’s greatest hits mixed with stories, jokes and anecdotes from his years at the top. Expect the likes of You’ll Never Walk Alone, Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying and, of course, Ferry Cross the Mersey.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



5 COMEDY

The Comedy Bar, Luton Library Theatre, April 21

Join resident MC Jake Pickford for an evening of stand-up comedy from the nation’s up and coming talent. The evening’s line-

up includes headliner Al Lubel along with Elle Daniel, Nicole Harris, Calum Ross, Patrick Brusnahan and Joe Grant.

Details: lutonculture.com