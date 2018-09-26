Haunting and downright funky music comes to the Bear Club

Some of the UK’s finest musicians and one of the most intriguing acts on the live circuit are heading to Luton this week.

The Bear Club hosts Harmless Funk on Friday, September 28. The band are known for their dynamic and exciting blend of classic and contemporary funk, adding touches of jazz, Latin and rock, with inventive and spontaneous ensemble work and flashes of individual virtuosity.

The members of Harmless Funk have performed with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Sir Paul McCartney, Robert Plant and many more, bringing a wealth of musicality, passion and flair to their performances. They take to the stage at 8.30pm.

The following night, Ma Polaine’s Great Decline perform at the venue. Described as being like “a moody Mary Margaret O’Hara”, the blues and roots group continues to build a reputation as an intriguing and hard to pigeon-hole act, coming to The Bear Club promoting their highly anticipated second album, The Outsider.

Audiences can expect blues, jazz and country to feature strongly from an act who prize individuality and admire artists who have been unafraid to be themselves. Blues in Britain described them as “haunting and compelling”.

The show starts at 8.30pm.

Tickets for both acts cost £10 or £9 for concessions.

Visit the-bear.club for details.