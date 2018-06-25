House music favourite Brandon Block to bring party vibes to Luton

Two big names will join some of Luton’s finest DJs at a special event in the town next week.



The Big Love Project, which in the past has raised money for the British Heart Foundation and mental health charity Mind, presents the Midsummer Allnighter at the Edge nightclub in Park Street on Saturday, July 7. There will be a collection pot on the entrance and proceeds will go to the British Heart Foundation.

Among the special guests is DJ Brandon Block. Some may know him from his appearance in the Big Brother House last year or his mischievous behaviour at the Brit awards, but music lovers will know him for being the driving force behind the Space nightclub in Ibiza. Brandon played a fundamental role in British clubbing in Ibiza, which thousands still enjoy to this day.

Also on the line-up is Brixton-born Jumping Jack Frost, who made his name in pirate radio in the late ‘80s and went on to pioneer the drum’n’bass scene on the world stage.

He is the owner of world renowned record label V Recordings and now hosts his own show on Mi-Soul. Other DJs taking part include Sam Dungate, Stumpi, Leon S, Johnny G and Paks, CK Francis, Bruce B and Reecey B, MC Ron Jon and Andy Dene Percussion.

Tickets cost £10 or £15 on the door.

Visit buytickets.at/thebigloveproject to book or for more information.