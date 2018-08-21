Opera Boys in Dunstable: From grand opera to West End favourites – with added banter

The Opera Boys are back in Dunstable next month with a new show full of classic music and on-stage banter.

Combining four big voices with four big personalities, the Opera Boys present a show full of music and laughter at the Grove Theatre on Saturday, September 15.

Operatic arias and classical favourites from Nessun Dorma to Time to Say Goodbye are mixed with showstoppers from Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera right through to Jersey Boys.

The show also features new classical arrangements of modern day pop hits, all performed in the Opera Boys’ inimitable style.

With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with comical, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

Making classical music accessible to the masses, The Opera Boys aim to combine their exceptional classically trained voices with their experience, showmanship and personality to put on an entertaining performance.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18.50 each.

Call the box office on 01582 60 20 80 or visit the Grove Theatre website at www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.