Ten more acts added to Slam Dunk Festival line-up in Hatfield

Hot off the heels of their last announcement, the organisers of the Slam Dunk Festival have added even more names to this year's line-up.

New additions include Plain White T’s, Hellogoodbye, Touche Amore, Lights, Tigers Jaw, Microwave, Wallflower, Wage Ware, Employed To Serve and Our Hollow Our Home.

All will play both legs of the festival which returns to Hatfield Park in Hatfield on May 26 and Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on May 25.

Making their debut Slam Dunk Festival performance this year, Plain White T’s (pictured) saw astronomical acclaim with quadruple platinum hit Hey There Delilah and the guitar-driven, Our Time Now.

The band return to UK shores with latest album, the energetic Parallel Universe.

After bursting onto the alternative scene with the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Zombies! Aliens! Vampires! Dinosaurs, Hellogoodbye became a mainstay of US indie-rock.

Three albums later, Forrest Kline and the gang are set to return to Slam Dunk bringing their newly-developed sultry pop rock for a highly-anticipated performance, decorated with both new hits and emo classics.

Kline said: “We're totally giddy to be invited over to Slam Dunk this year.

“The line-up is insane, so many friends and lovers in one spot, it'll be a completely gratuitous smile fest.”

Touche Amore’s signature mix of perfectly discordant post-hardcore and intelligently raw screamo has earned the Los Angeles group legions of devoted fans.

The quintet’s ability to balance sincerity and disorder on a knife edge is as captivating live as it is on record, making their riotous performance at Slam Dunk Festival not one to be missed this summer.

Canadian alt-pop sensation Lights will also make her debut having amassed millions of fans worldwide with her magical pop melodies.

Tigers Jaw will deliver emotionally-driven anthems while Atlanta-based rockers Microwave will bring their trademark heartfelt lyricism, rushing guitars and rock sensibilities to proceedings.

Continuing the heavy, Employed To Serve and Our Hollow Our Home will represent the very best in the UK metal at Slam Dunk.

Act previously announced include Atreyu, Bad Religion, Bullet For My Valentine, Cancer Bats, Glassjaw, Less Than Jake, Lights, NOFX, The Bronx, The Get Up Kids, and Turnstile.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £59 before fees via http://slamdunkfestival.com