Luton town centre has been awarded the prestigious ‘Purple Flag’ for its evening and night-time economy for the fourth year running.

Like ‘Green Flag’ for parks and ‘Blue Flag’ for beaches, Purple Flag aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between 5pm and 5am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) funded the Purple Flag application and worked with Luton Council to showcase the town centre’s best assets.

Cheers: The flag will fly for another year

Most Popular

Judges praised the transformation of a car park into a public space, which opened the Lea River, and its committed working group.

Julia Horsman, Luton BID manager, was delighted that the town was awarded the Purple Flag accreditation. She said: “It reflects the hard work the businesses and partners in the Town Centre are doing to encourage visitors to enjoy the evening and night-time economy, whilst keeping people safe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth at Luton Council said: “It’s evidence of effective partnership working

which ensures we have a safe evening and nighttime environment as well as recognising the variety of places to eat, be entertained and the wonderful events, large and small.”