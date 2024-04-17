Waterside Theatre announces summer line-up including live version of iconic 90s movie
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Waterside Theatre has announced some of the shows it will be hosting over the summer period.
Included in the luxury Aylesbury venue’s summer schedule is a retelling of the iconic 90s film Ghost.
Across the varied slate the theatre will witness musicals, comedies, live music shows, and performances catered to families.
In August visitors can take in showings of Ghost the Musical between 22 and 24 August. It is based on the early 90s movie which starred the late Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.
One month later, Now That’s What I Call a Musical comes to Aylesbury between 6 and 7 September. Inspired by the popular compilation CDs, the show is dedicated to nostalgic pop hits. EastEnders' star Nina Wadia makes her musical theatre debut, joined on-stage by 80s pop icon, Sinitta – performing her smash hit, So Macho!
Fireman Sam’s Great Camping Adventure is one of the family shows on offer at the Waterside, it is taking place on 23 June. Another is the award-winning book The 13-Storey Treehouse, which is being brought to life at the theatre between 25 and 28 July.
Evenings of live music this summer include Luther Live on 31 May, a show dedicated to Luther Vandross. Other polished tribute acts coming to Aylesbury featured are: Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George on May 30, paying homage to the former Wham singer, The Illegal Eagles on 13 June, The Diana Ross Story two days later, and That’ll Be The Day, a show which blasts out music made famous between 1950 and the 1980s.
Further band nights will be held at the Norman Bragg Studio with a Platform Youth Band Night on 17 May and an Unsigned Band Night on 18 May, offering local music acts a chance to perform at a first-class venue. The George Harrison Project is returning on 21 June and Crazy Diamond – A Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd is on 27 July. Making their Waterside debut are The Kast Off Kinks on 29 June.
Comedy events have also been confirmed at the theatre’s second stage this summer. More details can be found online.