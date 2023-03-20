The anniversary events will be held from the weekend

In a year when £2million in prizes have been won and 240,000 portions of chips served, Mecca Bingo in Luton is celebrating its first anniversary.

Since reopening a year ago after a 15-month long multi-million pound refurbishment, the club on Skimpot Road, is marking the event with a week-long series of celebrations.

In the past year the venue has welcomed celebrities including songstress Pixie Lott, the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, TOWIE’s Bobby Norris and Pete Wicks and comedian Dane Baptiste, to name just a few, and called over 525,000 numbers.

The club will be going bonkers to mark the anniversary from today (March 20) with free bingo and big prizes throughout the week. The celebrations will culminate in a weekend of live events, starting with soul and disco band, Funk Odyssey, who will be getting their groove on with Motown classics from 9pm on Friday, March 24.

On Saturday, March 25 the club will be hosting a special edition of its party night, Bonkers Bingo, starring UK garage duo, Wild Boys, famous for their dancefloor anthems, Sambuca and Daddy-O. There’ll be top tunes, crazy games, cocktails and mouth-watering food, as well as bingo for fun prizes from 9pm, with tickets starting at £15.

Mikey Diamond, general manager of Mecca Bingo Luton said: “We’ve been welcoming and wowing people with our new look and we’re always being told that there’s nothing else quite like it in the area!”

