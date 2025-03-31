Race Across the World 2025: BBC drops first teaser - and hints at potential locations
- Race Across the World will soon return on the BBC.
- The Beeb has dropped a teaser hinting at locations.
- But what does it show?
A brand new season of Race Across the World will soon be darting onto our screens. The popular BBC series will return ‘in April’, according to reports.
Debuting back in 2019, the show has proved to be a hit and has even sparked a celebrity spin-off. A fifth regular season is on the way - and a brief teaser has started to appear on TV.
But what does the teaser show - and does it hint at locations for the new series? Here’s all you need to know:
BBC drops first teaser for Race Across the World 2025
The brief 10 second clip has appeared on BBC One, the home of the series since season three, during the FA Cup this weekend and has been shared online. It doesn’t give much away (as is expected) but does appear to offer some hints of locations.
The teaser ends with ‘coming soon’ but TV Zone reports that the show is expected to return in April. The fourth series debuted on April 10 last year - as a potential guide.
What locations are hinted at in the teasers?
Among the clips shown include an elephant, a treacherous mountain road and a busy city street. It ends on two players running through a mountainous looking village.
The clip also features the phrase ‘Goodbye Comfort Zone’ and there are Chinese-style characters that also appear on screen. Over on the Race Across the World reddit page, one user identified the opening shot with the elephant as potentially taking place in Ratnangar, Nepal.
It has led to fans predicting a route involving China to India - or the other way round. One user on X (formerly Twitter) speculated: “Looks like India to me - mountains… and drive on left side of the road.”
The previous season involved a race from Sapporo, Japan to Gili Meno, Lombok, Indonesia.
What is Race Across the World?
The show, which debuted back in 2019, involves teams of two racing to from one destination to another - but in a twist they cannot use air travel and also have a limited budget. They also have to forgo the luxuries of modern technology and conveniences.
Race Across the World season five will air on BBC One and iPlayer in April.
