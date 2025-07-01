Rizzle Kicks continue their prolific 2025 with a series of new UK tour dates later this year.

Far from rest on their laurels after the busy UK summer festival season, Rizzle Kicks are set to hit the road once again in 2025.

The duo have announced six tour dates to take place throughout November 2025, including dates in Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich.

Here’s where the pair will be performing later this year and when you can pick up tickets to their upcoming shows.

Rizzle Kicks will be hitting the road once again in November, with six additional tour dates alongside their upcoming July gigs. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Following that, they'll be heading to Bristol’s O2 Academy to kick off their newly announced six-date November tour.

The band will make stops in Cambridge, Norwich, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Liverpool, trading in the vast scope of a festival stage for more intimate, smaller venues on this occasion – which can only mean more chance the duo will blow the roof off once more in 2025.

Here’s where Rizzle Kicks are performing in November and when you can get tickets to the new tour dates.

Where are Rizzle Kicks performing in November 2025?

Rizzle Kicks will be performing at the following venues throughout November 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Rizzle Kicks on their November 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Currently, only dates involving O2 venues have pre-sale tickets available - so for those of you who have access to O2 Priority, you can pick up tickets to the Bristol or Birmingham date from 10am BST on July 2 2025.

General ticket sales

The rest of us will be able to pick up tickets when they go on general sale through Ticketmaster UK from 10am BST on July 4 2025.

