Spotify Wrapped includes a playlist of your favourite songs from the year.

The annual round-up is due in the coming weeks.

But how many songs feature on the playlist?

The excitement is building ahead of the arrival of Spotify Wrapped. For music fans it's almost like Christmas Eve as you wait to unwrap your presents.

Fans might be wondering if the music/ podcasts/ audiobooks they listen to in November will count towards Wrapped - and Spotify has confirmed it will. The count does not end on Halloween, as many have long thought, but continues into the early weeks of the next month albeit with no publicly confirmed end date.

If you are wanting to feel nostalgic for your listening habits of the past, you can also access your top songs of prior years. It will go back as far as 2016 - or the first year you opened a Spotify account.

But how long will your Wrapped playlist be? Here’s all you need to know:

How many songs are on a Spotify Your Top Song playlist?

You can expect to find your 100 most listened to songs in the Wrapped playlist when it arrives. Which sounds like a lot but do take into account it is covering 11 months of the year.

It will be ordered by your listening habits, so the higher up on the playlist a song is the more you listened to it during the year. So expect to see tracks from your most played artists appearing frequently on it.

