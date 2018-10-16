Ten of the best things to do around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From Monty Python-inspired musical fun to a magical master, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Spamalot, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 19 and 20

Spamalot won a Tony award in 2005 for Best New Musical and has been wowing audiences ever since. As well as the quirky humour of the Pythons, it has a rich score, from the soaring and stirring Find Your Grail to the comical The Song That Goes Like This. The show is presented by Dunstable Musical Theatre Company.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

2 FAMILY THEATRE

There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 21

One of the world’s best loved nursery rhymes comes to life just in time to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Pam Adams’ best selling book. This magical show has been written especially for grown ups to enjoy with their children, so relive the delights of this most charming of tales complete with a feast of sing along songs, colourful animal characters and heart-warming family fun.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Showcase of shows, Roundabout, St George’s Square, Luton, October 18 to 21

A unique and intimate theatre will arrive in Luton this week promising a showcase of inspiring and intriguing shows, giving a hint at what will be shown at the Hat Factory next year. Visitors can enjoy performances from poet Lemn Sissay and comedian Shappi Khorsandi, as well as Sticks and Stones, a sharp satire from Bafta-nominated Vinay Patel. There’s also a colour-filled show for babies in Kaleidoscope, a fantastical search for alien life in How to Spot an Alien, a bittersweet story about friendship, hope and dreams of an escape in Island Town and an interactive, immersive parody of well-known spy tropes in Lamplighters.

Details: www.lutonculture.com

4 MAGIC

Jamie Raven: Making Magic, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 23

Expect the very unexpected, and to laugh as much as you are mystified as Jamie Raven shows exactly how, for 25 years, he has been ‘making magic’. The lovable magician headlined the West End smash The Illusionists and promises to take audiences on a journey through the magical world in which he operates, explaining how magic works, why magic works and what it means to so many different types of people.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Vauxhall/Talgarth Male Voice Choirs, St Mary’s Church, West Street, Dunstable, October 19

Talgarth, a Welsh choir, fresh from a recital in the Houses of Parliament, will join their local host, the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, in a memorable charitable concert.

Details: Call 01582 576826

6 FILM SCREENING

The Shining, The Edge, Luton, October 21

The fundraising Love Moore collective will be transforming The Edge from a night club to a cinema as guests enjoy a cosy afternoon being terrified by Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s classic.

Details: wegottickets.com

7 MUSIC

The Matt Monro Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 24

Celebrating the life and music of the legendary Matt Monro, the show promises a unique evening of music, warmth and love.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

8 THEATRE SCREENING

King Lear, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 22

Ian McKellen will star in the title role in the National Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy, recorded at the National Theatre. King Lear sees two ageing fathers reject the children, who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Tim Ridout and Jâms Coleman, Bear Club, Luton, October 22

Luton Music’s concert season continues with this viola and pianist duo, performing works by Bach, Schumann, Britten and Brahms.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk

10 FAMILY

Legends and Heroes, Quadrant Shopping Centre, Dunstable, October 24 and 25

Test your strength in a superhero challenge and follow the clues in the treasure trail. Families are invited to dress to impress in their favourite superhero costume. It’s suitable for ages 12 and under.

Details: quadrantdunstable.co.uk