Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From CBBC favourites to a Halloween ball, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 BALLET

Beauty and the Beast, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 28

Join Ballet Theatre UK for this enchanting love story. Inspired by the original tale, this production tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster. Little does she know that he is a prince cursed by a magical enchantress...

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 26

Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes and dazzling dance moves.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Bing Live! Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 30

Join CBBC favourites Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan...

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Skin, Luton Library Theatre, October 25

Skin tells of a boy’s intimate journey of gender transition to discover a body that feels like home. Fusing urban and contemporary styles with an original score, choreographer Andrea Walker directs a cast of seven dancers in a fast paced, emotionally driven story of family, identity and belonging.

Details: lutonculture.com



5 MUSIC

Dirty Halloween Ball, The Edge, Luton, October 27

The fundraising The Collective returns with a showcase focused on punk and grime music, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK. The night involves four acts who are giving up their time for the cause. The popular punk and rap band Hacktivist, from Milton Keynes, will be bringing their passion and energy, while all eyes will be on Luton MC Dizzle AP when he lets loose on stage. Girls In Synthesis are a must-see live act with their raucous punk, and starting the night off is rising star Beks, an upcoming grime MC from Luton.

Details: facebook.com/lovemoorecollective



6 MUSIC

The Matt Monro Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 24

From Born Free to Walk Away to Portrait of my Love, be prepared to be transported back time by this tribute to one of Britain’s most popular singers.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



7 MUSIC

Leon McCawley, Bear Club, Luton, October 29

Pianist Leon McCawley is the next guest performing for Luton Music Club’s concert season. Leon won first prize in the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna in 1993 as well as second prize in the renowned Leeds International Piano Competition. He has recorded extensively and performed in Wigmore Hall in London as well as venues abroad. Leon will play two sonatas by Beethoven (Op 109 and 110) and Schubert’s Sonata in G, D894.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk



8 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 27

Four talented performers pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl groups. With trademark dance moves and replica costumes, audiences are promised a high-energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits and suitable for all ages. The show features songs such as DNA, Wings, Salute and many more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 MUSIC

The Johnny Cash Roadshow, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 25

Fronted by respected singer/songwriter Clive John, the show takes the audience from the 1950s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between. All the greatest hits are included, along with songs from the five decades of the man in black’s career. All this accompanied by emotive and evocative screen images.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



10 MUSIC

Sister Cookie, Bear Club, Luton, October 26

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Sister Cookie has wowed audiences across Europe with her unique sound and charisma. She’ll sing with a full band.

Details: the-bear.club