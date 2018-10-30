Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a celebration of the British Isles to stars of street dance, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Neil Oliver: The Story of the British Isles in 100 Places, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 1

The remarkable tale of the British Isles will be told by the acclaimed historical broadcaster. Neil Oliver, an archaeologist, historian, author and presenter of the TV series Coast, will be sharing his love of Great Britain with his new show.

2 THEATRE

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, Luton Library Theatre, November 2

‘The man of many characters’, actor Neil Gore presents an Edwardian Magic Show with Magic Lantern and projected animation, with political conjuring tricks and live music and song, as the audience meets the famous characters from the book.

3 FAMILY THEATRE

Full of Beans, Lewsey Library, November 3

Bedfordshire-based Full House Theatre presents a fairytale adventure with a difference – all about how Jack’s beans got their magic. The show is a taster of what’s to come in Luton Library Theatre’s festive family show, Jack and The Beanstalk

4 DANCE

Flawless: Chase the Dream - The Reboot, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 2

Following their world tour, Flawless are back in the UK performing even bigger routines than ever before. Stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 and 2 and two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, Flawless came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago and their popularity has continued to rise ever since.

5 MUSIC

Frankly Sinatra, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 3

Direct from Las Vegas, the music of Frank Sinatra is brought to life once again. Featuring the swing, the swagger and the velvet vocals of Frank Sinatra in concert, enjoy an evening with world renowned vocalist David Alacey.

6 MUSIC

The Legends of American Country, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 6

The show showcases highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers plus new tributes to greats George Jones, Charley Pride, Patsy Cline, Glen Campbell and Don Williams.

7 MUSIC

Straight No Chaser, Bear Club. Luton, November 2

The great Thelonious Monk was always happy when he heard other bands playing his music. Straight No Chaser celebrates this by playing concerts featuring compositions by the legendary pianist.

8 MUSIC

Sunsinger, Rebecca De Winter and Buzzard Lope, Bear Club, Luton, November 3

Bedfordshire talent comes to the fore in this triple-bill. Sunsinger is a songwriter hailing from Bedfordshire, expect alt-country, folk and Americana-tinged songs with a hint of pop. Rebecca De Winter’s delightful repertoire features new material and songs about books, campanologists, French boats, seagulls and more, while Buzzard Lope are an alternative trio ploughing the raucous and melancholic furrows of Tom Waits and Elliott Smith.

9 MUSIC

Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderband, Toddington Village Hall, November 3

Decked out in outrageous costumes that would have raised eyebrows in the ‘70s, the band play what they describe as the “Greatest Hits Of Disco Volume 1”. They’re regulars at Glastonbury and have played to more than 100,000 people already so far this year at festivals.

10 MUSIC

Music on Mondays, Bear Club, Luton, November 5

Luton Music Club welcomes a celebrated violin, cello and piano trio from Switzerland. Each artist is an impressive soloist in their own right who also plays in other ensembles. Hana Kotková is a violinist, Claude Hauri plays cello and Corrado Greco is a pianist. They have played internationally and on Monday will perform works by Haydn, Dvořák and Ravel. The three works featured all include folk influences from Romany, Czech and Basque traditions.

