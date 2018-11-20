Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From thrilling drama to classic pop, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Thrill of Love, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, until November 24

Presented by Dunstable Rep, The Thrill of Love dramatises the true story of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in Britain, in 1955. It is a fresh look at the woman behind the headlines, responsible for gunning down her lover, the racing driver David Blakely, and, retrospectively, the lifestyle she led and its impact on others around her.

Details: www.littletheatre.org.uk



2 THEATRE

The Lady Boys of Bangkok, Luton Library Theatre, November 22

The entertainers promise the biggest party in town, with a cheeky and glamorous show celebrating 20 years of touring in the UK.

Details: theladyboysofbangkok.com



3 MUSIC

Whitney - Queen of the Night, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 22

Celebrate the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time with this award-winning production.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Sensational 60s Experience, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 23

It’s a three-hour extravaganza of pure 1960s nostalgia, with six big names, including Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, Chris Farlowe and Herman’s Hermits.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Soul Legends, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 24

Jump aboard the soul train as it embarks on a musical journey from its ‘60s origins to the present day, via all the classic ‘70s and ‘80s floor-fillers.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



6 MUSIC

New Zealand String Quartet, St Augustine’s Church, Limbury, November 26

Luton Music Club presents this treat for lovers of Beethoven’s string quartets. The New Zealand String Quartet has been established over 30 years and has developed a broad classical concert repertoire as well as collaborating with ensembles and musicians from other musical genres including jazz and world music. In addition to frequent performances in their native country and in Australia, the quartet has toured throughout the UK, Europe and North America. The programme features Beethoven’s Quartet In G, Op. 18 No.2, Quartet In C, Op. 59 No.3, and Quartet In C Sharp Minor, Op. 131. The quartet appear fresh from their appearance the night before at London’s Conway Hall.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk



7 THEATRE

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, November 28 to December 1

St Andrew’s Players present this comical yet poignant view of the modern relationship. Love in all its glory is celebrated in this tuneful and witty musical comedy revue—from dating and waiting to love and marriage, and on through the agonies and triumphs

of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. Revealing the joys and frustrations of relationships - at nearly every stage of life - has never been so fun.

Details: standram.co.uk



8 MUSIC

Pauline Catlin - Shezekiel, Luton Library Theatre, November 24

The founder of influential UK lovers rock trio Brown Sugar returns with her latest musical project. From Lovers Rock 2 the Rock aims to “engage her audience in profound spiritual dialogue and special moments with a trip down memory lane”. She will perform, share and reminisce about the struggles of her youth and the days of Brown Sugar, whose songs included I’m in Love with a Dreadlocks, Hello Stranger and Black Pride also performing new material from her debut album.

Details: lutonculture.com



9COMEDY

Jethro: Count of Cornwall, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 28

The Cornishman returns with his unique and enduringly popular style of comedy.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



10 CHRISTMAS MARKET

Keech Christmas Market, Barnfield College, New Bedford Road, Luton, November 25 and 26

Surprise your loved ones with beautiful, handmade crafts and gifts, with proceeds going to Keech Hospice Care.

Details: keech.org.uk