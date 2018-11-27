Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From one of Britain's favourite singers to spoken-word poetry, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Russell Watson, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 30

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Russell Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time. To date, his illustrious career has included performances for the Queen, the Pope and two US presidents. Following a series of sell-out performances in 2015-16, ‘The People’s Tenor’ returns to the stage with his brand-new show Canzoni d’Amore.

2 COMEDY

Jethro: Count of Cornwall, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 28

The Cornishman returns with his unique and enduringly popular style of comedy. Having produced 20 DVDs over the years there are some old favourites and many new tales, told in a way only Jethro could.

3 THEATRE

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, November 28 to December 1

St Andrew’s Players present this comical yet poignant view of the modern relationship. Love in all its glory is celebrated in this tuneful and witty musical comedy revue - from dating and waiting to love and marriage, and on through the agonies and triumphs

of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and the pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. Revealing the joys and frustrations of relationships - at nearly every stage of life - has never been so fun.

4 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 29

Kevin Precious will preside over the proceedings, which feature the hugely energetic Paul Pirie, acerbic storyteller with a swagger Danny Deegan and the endearingly cynical Nick Dixon.

5 FILM

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again Sing-a-long, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, December 1

When Sophie suddenly finds herself pregnant, she journeys into her mother’s past to unearth the answers to some burning questions. Expect Abba hits aplenty – and feel free to join in.

6 MUSIC

Music on Monday, Bear Club, Luton, December 3

Luton Music’s next concert will showcase the talents of young performers, several of whom have local connections. Pianist Alicia Chaffey is the daughter of Hitchin based music agent Neil Chaffey, and performance poet Ben Mellor also grew up in Hitchin. Flautist Marcus Dawe was the overall winner of the Hatfield & District Music Festival in 2014. The programme features music by well-known composers Robert Schumann, Frank Bridge and Erwin Schulhoff, but also the lesser-known names of Katherine Hoover, Dave Heath and Daniel S Wood. Poet Ben Mellor and composer Dan Steele will together perform work with intriguing titles such as How to Smash a Piano.

7 POETRY

Soul Food Poetry, Bear Club, Luton, November 28

Soul Food Poetry was born to offer a platform for local talent in the spoken word field. The stage is always graced by local up and coming poets and artists, and their natural hunger, rawness and passion is what helps to make Soul Food Poetry such a sought-after event.

8 MUSIC

The Nigel Price Organ Trio, Bear Club, Luton, November 30

The Nigel Price Organ Trio, winner of the 2010 Parliamentary Jazz Awards for ‘best jazz ensemble’ is led by one of Britain’s finest guitarists. Nigel Price is a regular performer at Ronnie Scott’s where he has racked up over 500 performan-

ces.

9 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Luton Library Theatre, December 1

John Simmit returns to host a night featuring slick musical comedy duo Jefferson & Whitfield, fast rising Darren Harriot, and multi-lingual Maureen Younger.

10 MUSIC

Marco Marconi, Bear Club, Luton, December 1

The talented pianist returns to mark his new album release with Hew Williams on double bass and Emiliano Caroselli on drums.

