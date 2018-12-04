Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From colourful panto fun to powerful photography, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, December 7 to 31

Television star Charlie Brooks takes to the stage in Dunstable this week for the Grove Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Charlie rose to prominence playing the role of Janine Butcher in EastEnders. Her portrayal earned her National Television Award nominations as both Most Popular Newcomer and Most Popular Actress, alongside numerous other nominations and wins. As herself, Charlie has appeared on numerous television shows, including I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, which she won in 2012.

2 EXHIBITION

These Walls Tell Stories, The Storefront, 64 Bute Street, Luton, until December 14

This show by Bedfordshire photographer Shaun Armstrong highlights the people and stories the bricks, windows and fittings revealed during the restoration of three historic hat factories in the Hat District of Luton. “Documenting the many aspects of the Hat District as it transforms from its industrial creative past to a vibrant creative future is a delight, from the organic materials and design to the engagement of the workforce and the process of change,” said Shaun.

3 FAMILY

An Audience with Father Christmas, Wrest Park, Silsoe, December 8 and 9

Join in the festive fun with the man himself at Wrest Park this Christmas. Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past amidst the yuletide decorations. Lucky visitors will even get a festive treat from Santa.

4 FAMILY

Enchanted Stockwood, December 7 to 23

Families are invited to step in to Enchanted Stockwood this December as its gardens are transformed at night by an trail of light. Visitors are promised remarkable textures, colours and atmosphere created by internationally renowned artist Ulf Pedersen’s thought-provoking illuminations. A festive treat for all the family, alongside the light installation there will also be a host of street food stalls including genuine German Bratwurst sausages, locally produced burgers and mulled wine, plus a variety of hot drinks and delicious cakes and pastries from the café.

5 POETRY

Utter! Lutonia, Library Theatre Bar, Luton, December 6

The quarterly spoken word event is open, friendly, funny, silly, serious, committed and always welcoming.

6 MUSIC

Welcome Christmas, Little Theatre, Dunstable, December 9

Dunstable Musical Theatre Company presents a traditional evening of songs, readings and carols.

7 MUSIC

Danny Driver, Bear Club, Luton, December 10

The first half of Luton Music Club’s Music on Mondays season ends in style. Danny Driver is currently preparing for a recording of the fiendish piano studies of Ligeti and relishes the prospect of perfecting them before a Luton audience. Danny’s recital intersperses one or more of Ligeti’s Études with movements from Bach’s Partita No 1.

8 MUSIC

Caritas Harmony Ladies Choir Gala concert, St Mary’s RC Church, Dunstable, December 9

Visitors are promised a delightful evening of Christmas songs and carols with a guest appearance by the Beechwood Park School Chamber Choir. There will also be the opportunity for the audience to join in and sing some traditional carols. The event is in aid of Bedfordshire Macmillan Cancer Support.

9 MUSIC

Cadillac Kings, Bear Club, Luton, December 8

Expect good-time blues at its very best from a band that sell out the Bear whenever they play.

10 MUSIC

Unplugged Corner, Bear Club, Luton, December 9

Rylands Heath, Sara, Nick Byrne and Ravi Amruth bring sounds to soothe and inspire for a Sunday night.

