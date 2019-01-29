Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a rocking musical favourite to tributes to Queen and Abba, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Sweet Caroline – The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 30

Celebrates 50 years of a legend in a show spanning the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie and the Hollywood sound of The Jazz Singer.

2 THEATRE

The Rocky Horror Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 4 to 9

Richard O’Brien’s legendary dark and comical rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour.

3 MUSIC

Thank You For The Music, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 1

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage.

4 MUSIC

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 2

Celebrating 20 years on the road in 2019, Mercury are well established as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to the legendary band.

5 COMEDY

The Official Comedy Club, Grosvenor Casino, Luton, February 1

The night is hosted by Joe Rowntree, most recently seen on Dave’s One Night Stand, with additional acts Mike McClean, known for his role as Father Tony in Shameless, and Rudi Lickwood, who recently won a BECA award for outstanding contribution to comedy.

6 MUSIC

Catfish, Beat Club. Luton, February 2

UK and British Blues Award winners Catfish have carved a reputation for themselves as a top-notch live band with a remarkable frontman in 23-year-old guitarist/vocalist Matt Long. In 2016 they won a British Blues Award and in 2018 won the UK Blues Award for Blues Act of the Year (England). Their album Broken Man was voted album of the year for 2017 by the Independent Blues Broadcasters Association. Both their albums have reached no 1 in the IBBA Blues Airplay Charts, and they are currently recording their next.

Catfish have been selected as one of only five bands in the country to represent the country in the UK Blues Challenge in September.

7 MUSIC

Go Johnny Go, United Services Club, Dunstable, February 2

Enjoy classic hits from the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll courtesy of a band much in demand.

8 MUSIC

Ben Goldscheider, Bear Club, Luton, February 4

Luton Music Club’s next Music on Mondays concert is a chance to hear young artists who are already established as some of the most talented players of their generation. At the age of 18, Hertfordshire born Ben Goldscheider reached the final of the 2016 BBC Young Musician competition and has since performed in prestigious venues such as the Berlin Philharmonie, the Barbican, the Wigmore Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. Violinist Callum Smart has performed with many leading orchestras in the UK including the Royal Philharmonic and has also played in North America and with European orchestras and ensembles. Pianist Richard Uttley made his London debut at the Purcell Room in the Southbank Centre in 2010 and has performed in many venues including the Cadogan, Royal Festival and Wigmore Halls. His recitals abroad include a tour in China. The programme includes Brahms’ Horn Trio in E flat, Op 40 and two pieces by Beethoven: the Horn Concerto in F, Op 17 and the Violin Sonata in G, Op 30 no 3. Thorn, for horn, violin and piano, by contemporary composer Geoffrey Gordon, receives its world premiere.

9 PHOTOGRAPHY

British Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition, Stockwood Discovery Centre, until March 17

Expect to be captivated by striking imagery.

10 BALLET

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 2

It’s the Swan Lake that shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down and took the dance world by storm.

