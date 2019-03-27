Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From top stand-up to a family TV favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 28

Northern force-of-nature Debra-Jane Appelby will be on hand to preside over the proceedings, which feature the topical observations and slick gags of BBC2’s Mash Report’s Steve N Allen, the opinionated and insightful Jay Handley and potty-mouthed veteran Sol Bernstein.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 COMEDY

Lost Voice Guy: I’m Only In It For The Parking, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 27

Following the unprecedented success of his appearance on the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2018, Lee Ridley heads to Dunstable. He may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It Is, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 29

Now in its 18th successive year, this live show promises to have the audience Dancing On The Ceiling with songs from legendary artists such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many, many more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 FAMILY THEATRE

In The Night Garden Live, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 2 and 3

Join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends for their first ever UK theatre tour. See all those favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music. The show lasts just under an hour and is a completely new production.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

5ive, Mecca Luton, March 29

5ive fans can Keep on Movin’ to a number of the boyband’s greatest hits as they take to the stage for an exclusive live performance. After splitting in 2001, the boyband re-formed with three members in 2012 - and now Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson will be singing their hits in Luton, including Everybody Get Up, When the Lights Go Out and Slam Dunk da Funk.

Details: www.eventbrite.co.uk



6 MUSIC

Paul Jolly Quartet, Bear Club, Luton, March 29

Head honcho of 33 Records and legendary saxophonist Paul Jolly brings his quartet back to the Bear, ably assisted by drummer Mark Burr, pianist Richard Wilsher and bassist Pete Myatt, playing their hard and funky reinterpretations of jazz standards.

Details: www.the-bear.club



7 COMEDY

The Official Comedy Club, Grosvenor Casino, Luton, March 29

Expect a side-splitting night hosted by Windsor, one of the UK’s top comperes, with additional acts including Sally Anne Hayward, known for Absolutely Fabulous and Why the Long Faces, and Phil Butler, who uses comedy, magic and other skills to create a one-man variety show.

Details: www.eventbrite.co.uk



8 MUSIC

Zero City, Wheatsheaf, High Street North, Dunstable, March 30

The resurrected band, featuring original members Wolf (vocals), Force (guitar) and Broadsword (drums) promise to “begin a new chapter in the history of rock”, with the three joined by Nomad on bass.

Details: www.zerocity.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Luton Choral Society, St Andrew’s Church, Blenheim Crescent, Luton, March 30

Mendelssohn’s tempestuous oratorio Elijah will be performed by Luton Choral Society, with professional soloists and orchestra. One of the great choral masterpieces of the Romantic era, Elijah features rousing choruses and haunting melodies, passion, energy, the clash of competing ideologies, fire, flood, wrath, ruin and redemption.

Details: lutonchoralsociety.org.uk



10 MUSIC

Alistair McGowan, Introductions to Classical Piano, Bear Club, Luton, April 3

After the success of his piano album (released through Sony Classical) and his tour in 2018, Alistair McGowan is back with the show that brings together all his talents. Expect a lot of beautiful music from composers through the ages, some interesting stories and a sprinkling of his trademark impressions.

Details: www.the-bear.club