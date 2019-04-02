Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a family TV treat on stage to a ladies' night out, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Hormonal Housewives, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 10

Join Vicki Michelle and the Hormonal Housewives as they blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits: weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, moody teenagers, men and more. No subject is taboo and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

2 MUSIC

The Bee Gees Story – Nights On Broadway, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 5

The six-piece live band blend the classic hits, acoustic medleys, songs written for other major artists and dancefloor fillers to tell the story of the Bee Gees from start to finish.

3 FAMILY

Milkshake! Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 9

Milkshake Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical – but when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake friends come to help. Learn the songs and dances with Milkshake friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and stage come together. Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals, alongside two Milkshake presenters.

4 SCARE EXPERIENCE

Zombie Nightmare, The Mall, Luton, April 5 and 6

The Mall will be placed under lockdown this weekend when zombies take over - with Lutonians invited to brave the experience if they dare. Taking place throughout the evenings, the 60-minute Zombie Survival Experience will see potential victims get an access all areas pass to solve the clues and save the world. The event is being organised by Wicked Experiences and involves escape room-style clues, immersive moments of deep suspense and theatrical interactions.

5 FAMILY

The Great Brick Safari, Whipsnade Zoo, April 6 to June 2

With over a million Lego bricks, 3,500 live animals, and 600 acres of glorious countryside, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo has built the perfect day out this Easter with The Great Brick Safari. Visitors will set off on a journey of discovery, uncovering realistic Lego brick beasts. Visitors will come face-to-face with proud silverback, Gorman the Gorilla, a Lego brick creation that took four people 480 hours to create, while Linus the Lion, a sculpture made up of an astonishing 65,440 bricks, can be found watching over his two playful cubs.

6 MUSIC

Nikki Iles and the Danesborough Chorus, St Mary’s Church, Woburn, April 6

Dunstable-born jazz pianist and composer Nikki Iles joins the popular local choir for a concert with a difference – an evening of 20th century sacred and secular music performed mostly in a jazz style. The concert, conducted by Ian Smith, includes A Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott, a highly original setting of the Latin Missa Brevis.

7 HISTORY

Study day, Luton Hoo Estate Walled Garden, April 10

The years leading up to the outbreak of the First World War saw national, social and economic changes which gradually began to affect our country estates. Find out more about the effect on Luton Hoo.

8 THEATRE

Metamorphosis, Luton Library Theatre, April 4 and 5

The critically-acclaimed Beyond The Horizon present their haunting, twisted re-imagining of Franz Kafka’s absurd tale, a journey that promises to transfix and chill audiences to their core.

9 FAMILY THEATRE

In The Night Garden Live, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, April 2 3

Join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends for their first ever UK theatre tour.

10 MUSIC

Alistair McGowan, Introductions to Classical Piano, Bear Club, Luton, April 3

After the success of his piano album, impressionist Alistair McGowan is back with the show that brings together all his talents.

