Ten of the best things to do in Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

1 MUSIC

Islands In The Stream, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 9

This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly Parton, along with Kenny Rogers’ charisma and energy with hit after hit including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the Country, plus the smash hit Islands in the Stream.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

The Sooty Show, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 11

Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Rocky Horror Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 9

Richard O’Brien’s legendary dark and comical rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour. The classic extravaganza stars Trigger Happy TV’s Dom Joly in the role of the Narrator joined by Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton as Janet and A1’s Ben Adams as Brad.

Details: atgtickets.com



4 PHOTOGRAPHY

British Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition, Stockwood Discovery Centre, until March 17

Expect to be captivated by striking imagery.

Details: lutonculture.com



5 SPOKEN-WORD POETRY

Soul Food Poetry, Bear Club, Luton, February 6

Soul Food Poetry offers a platform for local talent in the spoken-word field. The stage is graced by local up and coming poets and artists, and their natural hunger, rawness and passion is what helps to make Soul Food Poetry such a popular event. And yes, there is soul food to eat too.

Details: www.the-bear.club



6 MUSIC

Music on Mondays, Bear Club, Luton, February 11

The Music on Mondays season, organised by Luton Music Club, continues with a showcase of players in the early stages of their careers. Recorder player Greg Bealing from Amersham is still in his teens and also plays piano, violin and various folk instruments. Soprano Hannah Bonnici hails from Malta and this concert in Luton will mark her UK debut. Pianist Caroline Dowdle is originally from South Africa and has performed in many venues in the UK and across Europe. Tom Hicks is a Guernsey-born pianist with experience as a soloist, chamber musician, accompanist and conductor.

Music to be played includes works by Tchaikovsky, Schumann, Mascagni, Barber, Head, Ireland, Sammartini, Mozart, Verdi and Rossini.

Details: lutonmusic.org.uk



7 COMEDY

Shappi Khorsandi, Bear Club, Luton, February 13

Shappi has made countless appearance on the biggest UK shows, including Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, QI and Have I Got News For You. Shappi visits a week before heading out on a brand new tour, so this is a rare opportunity to see some new material before anyone else, in intimate surroundings. Also on the bill for the Happy Shark Comedy night are Adam Hess, possibly the most prolific joke writer on the circuit, while Jarlath Regan is MC for the night.

Details: www.the-bear.club



8 MUSIC

Geno Washington: The King of Cool in Concert, Luton Library Theatre, February 8

Geno Washington is a genuine full-on cult hero. He’s a legend on the soul, R&B and Northern Soul scenes, due to his unsurpassed reputation as a live performer. The support act for the night is Luton Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Details: lutonculture.com



9 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Luton Library Theatre, February 9

Teletubby turned comedian John Simmit hosts an evening of non-stop laughter with an array of comedians.

Details: lutonculture.com



10 MUSIC

Pop Divas Live!, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 12

Get ready for the best songs from all your favourite female stars in one fabulous fun-packed show. Little Mix will cast some Black Magic and Taylor Swift will Shake It Off as four talented performers promise to bring fans up close to the likes of Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk