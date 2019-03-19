Ten of the best things to do in Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From fascinating history to a football legend, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Dan Snow: The History Guy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 22

Dan Snow will share his infectious enthusiasm for history when he comes to Dunstable this week. Dan, who runs his own online TV channel, History Hit TV, and has a regular history slot on The One Show, will tell memorable anecdotes from his career as an historian and broadcaster. Audiences are in for an additional treat as the show will have its own exclusive local element that will see Dan present historical facts about the town and area.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

ZRI, Luton Sixth Form College, March 25

Luton Music Club’s Music on Mondays season comes to an end with this unusual concert. Five talented musicians playing under the name ZRI will provide live music to accompany a showing of the Charlie Chaplin film The Adventurer. The band takes its name from the Red Hedgehog Tavern in Vienna (Zum Roten Igel) and between them the musicians play clarinet, violin, cello, accordion and santouri (dulcimer). In addition at this concert, there will also be a showing of the early black and white film Wished on Mabel accompanied by a new score written by local composer Stephen Beaven and performed by seven music students from the college.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk



3 THEATRE

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 20

Talking about his West Ham and England career plus his life in general, Sir Geoff has some great stories to tell. All told with humour and humility, this is the only man in football’s long and illustrious history to have scored a hat trick in a World Cup Final. He tells the inside story of this greatest ever achievement.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Miss Julie, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, until March 23

A masterpiece of 19th-century theatre takes to the stage in Dunstable courtesy of Dunstable Rep. Miss Julie was written by August Strindberg in 1888. Shocking in subject matter, revolutionary in technique, it was fiercely attacked on publication for immorality. But Miss Julie has become one of Strindberg’s most popular and frequently performed plays, dealing with a conflict between sexual passion and social position.

Details: littletheatre.org.uk



5 MUSIC

That’ll Be The Day, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 21

Celebrating an entire era of timeless nostalgia, the production is well known for its ability to make audiences return time and time again for a new experience. Expect hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, with bags of comedy.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



6 MUSIC

Marshian Time Slip, Bear Club, Luton, March 23

Trumpeter Steve Fishwick and saxophonist Alex Garnett have been at the forefront of jazz in the UK for decades. They are touring their new release, Marshian Time Slip, a double dedication to Philip K Dick and saxophonist Warne Marsh, a project that began some 15 years ago.

Details: the-bear.club



7 MUSIC

UK Pink Floyd Experience, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 23

Recreating the sights and sounds of the legendary Pink Floyd live in concert, the show features over 50 years of hits by the iconic band.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



8 MUSIC

A Brief History of Music, Luton Library Theatre, March 21

Beginning in the Middle Ages and ending up in the 20th century, this fun and fast-moving show is a whistle-stop tour of Western musical history.

Details: lutonculture.co.uk



9 COMEDY

Lost Voice Guy: I’m Only In It For The Parking, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 27

Following the unprecedented success of his appearance on the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2018, Lee Ridley heads to Dunstable. He may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



10 THEATRE

Medea Electronica, Luton Library Theatre, March 23

Medea Electronica is a powerful gig-theatre retelling of the ancient Greek tragedy Medea, set in the technological turbulence of the 1980s.

Details: lutonculture.com