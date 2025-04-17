Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Apprentice fans are divided over the 2025 winner 👀

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Alan Sugar has picked his latest business partner.

He will be investing £250,000 in Dean Franklin’s air conditioning company.

But the reaction from fans has been split.

The latest winner of The Apprentice has been revealed - but fans are split on Lord Alan Sugar’s choice. Recap all of the action from the final here.

After 12 weeks of fierce competition, air conditioning expert Dean Franklin walked away with the £250,000 investment. He was announced as the winner of series 19 - in an upset of the bookies odds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pipped Anisa Khan - and her pizza business - to the prize and it seemed to be a very tough decision in the boardroom. But the reaction from viewers has been split down the middle.

The Apprentice viewers split over 2025 winner

Take a look a the rumoured Celebrity Apprentice line-up and how likely the stars are to win. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin

Many users took to social media in the moments after the result was announced to share their thoughts. For plenty of fans, they were surprised that Anisa hadn’t secured the investment.

One wrote: “Really disappointed that Anisa did not win.” Another echoed: “That’s actually the biggest outrage I have witnessed on this show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person said: “Well I for one am baffled.” And one added: “Yeah, don’t think that was the right decision personally. Time will tell I suppose.”

However on the other hand plenty were buzzing that Dean had won the show. One wrote: “Deano sold that. He was brilliant in the boardroom.”

Another said: “Yes, Deano... congrats, dude. My favourite candidate, right from the start.

Good luck with the business. I'm sure you'll be a huge success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One added: “Worthy winner to be fair.” Another person wrote: “Anisa deserved that but that's not to say Dean didn't.”

But what did you think of the result of The Apprentice 2025? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.