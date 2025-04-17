The Apprentice final 2025: viewers split over Lord Alan Sugar’s decision on winner - final reaction
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Lord Alan Sugar has picked his latest business partner.
- He will be investing £250,000 in Dean Franklin’s air conditioning company.
- But the reaction from fans has been split.
The latest winner of The Apprentice has been revealed - but fans are split on Lord Alan Sugar’s choice. Recap all of the action from the final here.
After 12 weeks of fierce competition, air conditioning expert Dean Franklin walked away with the £250,000 investment. He was announced as the winner of series 19 - in an upset of the bookies odds.
He pipped Anisa Khan - and her pizza business - to the prize and it seemed to be a very tough decision in the boardroom. But the reaction from viewers has been split down the middle.
The Apprentice viewers split over 2025 winner
Many users took to social media in the moments after the result was announced to share their thoughts. For plenty of fans, they were surprised that Anisa hadn’t secured the investment.
One wrote: “Really disappointed that Anisa did not win.” Another echoed: “That’s actually the biggest outrage I have witnessed on this show.”
A person said: “Well I for one am baffled.” And one added: “Yeah, don’t think that was the right decision personally. Time will tell I suppose.”
However on the other hand plenty were buzzing that Dean had won the show. One wrote: “Deano sold that. He was brilliant in the boardroom.”
Another said: “Yes, Deano... congrats, dude. My favourite candidate, right from the start.
Good luck with the business. I'm sure you'll be a huge success.”
One added: “Worthy winner to be fair.” Another person wrote: “Anisa deserved that but that's not to say Dean didn't.”
But what did you think of the result of The Apprentice 2025? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.