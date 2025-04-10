Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Even more candidates have been fired on The Apprentice in week 11

The Apprentice candidates faced the dreaded interviews.

Lord Alan Sugar has culled the line-up ahead of next week’s final.

But who was fired in week 11?

Lord Alan Sugar’s pointing finger got another work out as he fired even more candidates on The Apprentice this week. After months of fierce competition, the hit BBC show finally reached the interview stage.

The final five were put through their paces and had their business plans picked apart by Lord Sugar’s confidants. It comes after the long-time favourite for the show was surprisingly fired last week.

However only a couple of candidates can make it through to the grand final next week (April 17). But who was fired?

Who was in the final five on The Apprentice?

The Apprentice Final Five for 2025 | BBC

The Apprentice is celebrating its 20th year on TV and it has featured many of the most iconic tasks throughout series 19. From teleshopping to the discount buying and of course trips abroad.

But it wouldn’t be a season of the long-running competition show without the Interview stage. With just five candidates left, Lord Sugar tasked his confidants with casting an eye over

The final five in 2025 were: Amber-Rose Badrudin, Anisa Khan, Chisola Chitambala, Dean Franklin and Jordan Dargan.

Who was fired on The Apprentice this week?

Full spoilers for week 11 of the BBC show from this point out. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

It was another brutal time in the boardroom as Lord Sugar cut the final five down to just two for the series 19 final on April 17. It meant his firing finger got quite the workout.

The candidates who were fired after the interviews (updating) - and what they wanted him to invest his £250,000 in:

Amber-Rose Badrudin

Amber-Rose was pressed over the saturation of the bubble tea market. Also questions about her franchise model and whether her split cup idea is as original as she suggested.

Speaking before the show, she said: “My first business, Oree Mart, sold bubble tea and it was a hit. We removed it from our store to streamline operations, shifting focus solely to the convenience store model. However, daily requests for the bubble tea’s return inspired: Oree Tea, which will be a separate bubble tea (boba tea) shop, showcasing the best of Taiwanese bubble teas, leveraging a pre-existing, keen customer base.”

Lord Sugar said he had “no confidence” in the bubble tea idea and chose to fire her.

Chisola Chitambala

Chisola found her business idea grilled over the pre-existing competition - and if she could effectively standout. Claude described it as “trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist”.

Chisola spoke about her business plan before the show, she said: “Imagine a world where entrepreneurs no longer need to navigate the labyrinth of traditional networking events or plead their case to disinterested investors. Our platform revolutionises the way entrepreneurs connect with vetted investors, eliminating the need for tedious bank loans or endless presentations.”

Lord Sugar decided he simply “did not get it” when it came to her business plan and decided to fire her as well.

Jordan Dargan

The youngest candidate in the process, Jordan faced a grilling over his claim about wanting to hire Piccadilly Circus for a year for an extremely small amount (10 times less than the cost for a week). His business plan was called “rubbish” by old Apprentice favourite Claude.

Before the start of The Apprentice, Jordan described his idea as: “I want to turn my one-man band into an orchestra of the world’s most talented 3D artists to take my business to the next level.”

Lord Sugar praised him thoroughly but felt like it was too early for him - and even gave Jordan his contact details, in an extremely rare move.

Who is in the final of The Apprentice 2025?

The candidates who managed to survive the brutal interview and the bloodbath of a boardroom were: Amber-Rose Badrudin and Dean Franklin

The Apprentice 2025 final will take place on Thursday April 17. It is scheduled to start at 9pm.

