It is time for the GBBO quarter-finals.

The remaining bakers will face dessert week.

But when exactly can you watch the latest episode?

The Great British Bake Off will reach the quarter-final stage in just a matter of hours. The remaining bakers will be aiming to secure a spot in the last four of the competition.

Channel 4 has confirmed that for week eight, the amateurs will be taking on dessert themed challenges. Learn more about what to expect this week in the tent here.

But when can you tune in for the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does The Great British Bake Off start?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4) | Channel 4

Like a favourite recipe, GBBO has settled into a comforting rhythm once again. The show will continue to broadcast new episodes on Tuesday nights through to early November.

Bake Off’s 16th series returned earlier than usual at the start of September. It means the show will conclude in just a few weeks time - if you can believe it.

GBBO’s latest episode is due to air tonight (October 21) and it will start at 8pm. As the cast has been trimmed down, the show will be on for just 75 minutes instead of the 90 from the early weeks.

The Bake Off is due to finish at 9.15pm on Channel 4. Previous episodes are available on demand if you need to catch-up.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off?

The show has called Channel 4 home since series eight all the way back in 2017 - nearly a decade ago. GBBO is once again being broadcast weekly by the terrestrial TV station.

It airs on Tuesday nights on live television with episodes lasting just over an hour. Bake Off can also be watched live and on demand via the broadcaster’s own app (formerly All4/ 4oD).

When is The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice on?

Channel 4 has once again brought back its GBBO companion show for another year. First starting back in 2014, it has become a constant in the last decade plus.

It will not follow Bake Off’s latest episode directly and will instead be broadcast on TV on Friday nights including this week (October 24). Jo Brand and Tom Allen are on hosting duties for the programme.

GBBO: Extra Slice is due to start at 8pm this Friday. Previous episodes are available on demand.

