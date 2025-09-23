The Inheritance’s final is set to take place and Channel 4 has confirmed the start time 🚨

The Inheritance will hold its final tonight (September 23).

Channel 4’s reality show is set to conclude.

But what time can you expect the final to start?

It is almost time for the last will reading to take place as The Inheritance prepares to hold its final. The Channel 4 reality show is set to conclude its first season after weeks of drama.

Two more contestants were brutally cut from the cast last night (September 22) and just missed out making it to the finishing line. But there is still the small matter of the fortune still being on the line.

But when is the final due to start and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in The Inheritance’s final?

Elizabeth Hurley (L) and Rob Rinder (R) in The Inheritance | Channel 4

The show has once again cut down its cast with two more eliminations taking place last night (September 22). It means that seven of the original contestants have left so far.

Ferg - eliminated

Zara - eliminated

Pat - eliminated

Matt - eliminated

Catherine - eliminated

James - eliminated

Mart - eliminated

The latest swath of eliminations means that just six players are left to compete for the fortune. The line-up for the final includes the following players:

Emma

Cam

Hafsah

Hannah

Jesse

Tia

But who will walk away with the fortune?

What time is The Inheritance’s final on TV?

Channel 4 will be holding the grand finale of its latest reality show tonight (September 23). It is set to start at 9.15pm and has caused GBBO to have a shorter episode this week.

The final is due to run for just over an hour and will finish at approximately 10.20pm. It will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and will also be available on demand via its catch-up app.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “The weight of last night's cut lingers heavily over the players as they reach their final day on the estate. With a vast fortune still waiting to be claimed, trust becomes the most valuable currency of all.

“Before the players can stake their claim to the final prize, the Deceased unveils one last, ruthless twist - a cut-throat offer that could instantly shatter bonds, sabotage strategies and end journeys.”

Who are the hosts of The Inheritance?

Channel 4’s new game show will feature two extremely familiar faces. Elizabeth Hurley will play the fabulously glamourous benefactor, The Deceased, in the show.

Broadcaster, barrister and author Robert Rinder MBE is The Executor. He will make sure The Deceased’s will is followed through with.

He said: “This is a high-stakes strategy game served with a side of scheming and sabotage. As The Executor I enforce the rules, keep the chaos in check - more or less - and make sure our players are deserving of every glittering penny left by our dearly departed deceased, played by the iconic Elizabeth Hurley.”

Elizabeth added: “It’s a thrill to be part of this clever game, playing The Deceased; it all takes place on her huge estate in the English countryside and she dresses to the nines in every scene.”

