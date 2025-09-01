The Traitors Ireland is finally here - but can you watch it in the UK? 📺

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors Ireland has finally arrived and up to €50,000 is at stake.

Siobhán McSweeney is on hosting duties for this version.

But can you watch the show in the UK?

The Traitors Ireland has pulled on its cloak and the games have started. After keeping the cast’s identities under lock-and-key, all has been revealed.

Since debuting in the Netherlands, the Traitors has spawned versions around the world - including of course the UK one. A Celebrity edition is set to start on the BBC in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you want to scratch that itch before next month, you might be wondering if you can watch The Traitors Ireland on this side of the Irish sea. Here’s all you need to know:

When did The Traitors Ireland start?

The Traitors Ireland cast | RTE

The Irish version of The Traitors made its grand cloaked entrance last night (August 31). The cast had been kept under-wraps, until shortly before the premiere.

It includes a secret family pairing - but watch the show yourself to find out. No spoilers here!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be three episodes per week, it has been confirmed, airing at 9.35pm per night on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

What has the reaction been to The Traitors Ireland?

It seems like fans of The Traitors are eating well again with Extra.ie saying that the start ‘did not disappoint’. Filmed at Sloane Castle, it is hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney.

Can you watch the Traitors Ireland in the UK?

The show is being broadcast by RTE in its native Ireland and can be watched on RTE Player. However, the channel and on demand platform are not available outside of Ireland.

There has yet to be word of if the Irish version will also be available on BBC iPlayer, like other international editions. The Traitors US, New Zealand and Australia are available on the Beeb’s streaming service.

If you have a VPN, you could switch your IP location to Ireland and watch the latest episodes via RTE Player.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here