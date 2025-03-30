Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The White Lotus will be back with another episode - as the tension gets higher in Thailand 🌴

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Lotus is back with a new episode this weekend.

The third season is drawing to a close on HBO.

But what time will the next episode be out?

The White Lotus will be back with another instalment - and it promises yet more fireworks. The tension has been truly turned up in recent episodes and is reaching a boiling point.

HBO’s acclaimed satirical dark anthology has moved the action to Thailand for its third season. See how people reacted to the surprise guest appearance a few weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time is the next episode out? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The White Lotus out?

The White Lotus traveled to Thailand for season three | HBO /Sky

The show will be broadcast in the US and UK at the same time - although it may not be the most convenient time for British viewers. HBO is airing the third season of The White Lotus at the same time each Sunday including today (March 23).

It will once again air at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT - and expect the same for the remaining episodes. For British viewers this will work out at 2am on Monday morning (March 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Atlantic will broadcast it again at the far more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening.

How to watch The White Lotus season three?

The show is being broadcast on HBO in America. It will also stream on Max at the same time as it airs on TV (9pm ET/ 6pm PT).

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

On this side of the pond, The White Lotus is on Sky Atlantic and can also be watched on the streaming service Now TV. It will be available on catch up for Sky Atlantic subscribers.

Who is in The White Lotus cast for season 3?

Once again, the HBO show has reshuffled the cast for its third series with a whole host of new famous faces checking in to The White Lotus. This time they’ve travelled to Thailand for sun, sea and full-moon parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries are the only actors who return from previous seasons of The White Lotus. Natasha returns as Belinda Lindsey from the first series, while Jon Gries is back as Greg Hunt from the first and second seasons (under a new name).

The main cast includes:

Leslie Bibb - Kate Bohr

Carrie Coon - Laurie Duffy

Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn Lemon

Walton Goggins - Rick Hatchett

Aimee Lou Wood - Chelsea

Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper Ratliff

Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff

Sam Nivola - Lochlan Ratliff

Parker Posey - Victoria Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxon Ratliff

Lalisa Manobal - Thidapon "Mook" Sornsin

Tayme Thapthimthong - Gaitok

Lek Patravadi - Sritala Hollinger

Natasha Rothwell - Belinda Lindsey

Jon Gries as "Gary" / Greg Hunt

Recurring cast

Nicholas Duvernay - Zion Lindsey

Arnas Fedaravicius - Valentin

Christian Friedel - Fabian

Dom Hetrakul - Pornchai

Charlotte Le Bon - Chloe

Morgana O'Reilly - Pam

Shalini Peiris - Amrita

Scott Glenn - Jim Hollinger

Julian Kostov - Aleksei

Yuri Kolokolnikov - Vlad

Suthichai Yoon - Luang Por Teera

Yothin Udomsanti - Lek

Sam Rothwell has had a guest role in the season - starting with episode five ‘Full-Moon Party’.

How many episodes are left in The White Lotus season 3?

This is The White Lotus’ longest series so far - with eight episodes planned. It is due to end on April 6 in the US and April 7 in the UK and Europe.

The White Lotus had six episodes in its first season - set in Hawaii. While the second series, based in Italy, had seven episodes in total.

What have you made of the latest season of The White Lotus? Let me know by email: [email protected] .