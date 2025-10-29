The Witcher is back and the release time has been confirmed 👀📺

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Witcher is set to return after more than two years.

Fans will spot a big change to the Netflix fantasy hit.

But when exactly can you tune in to the new episodes?

The Witcher is set to make its highly-anticipated return to Netflix in just a matter of hours. The blockbuster fantasy series has undergone a major shake-up but it is finally back.

Geralt of Rivia, Yennifer, and Ciri are about to return after more than two years away. The new season arrives just in time for Halloween, which feels like a perfect choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netflix will be dropping all eight episodes in one go this time, instead of with any annoying breaks. But when can you tune in?

What to expect from The Witcher season 4?

The Witcher season 4 | Netflix

A brief synopsis for the season has been released by Netflix ahead of the launch of the new episodes. It reads: “After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.

“As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode titles have also been confirmed and look like this:

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger

Dream of a Wish Fulfilled

Trial by Ordeal

A Sermon of Survival

The Joy of Cooking

Twilight of the Wolf

What I Love I Do Not Carry

Baptism of Fire

The finale takes its title from the fifth Witcher book - also called Baptism of Fire. It is book number five and the third novel overall.

What time is The Witcher season 4 out?

All eight episodes of fantasy series are set to land on Netflix at 8am British time on Thursday (October 30). For those across the pond in America, The Witcher will be available at 12am PT/ 3am ET.

The full series will be available from October 30. As previously mentioned, Netflix has not split the season into two parts this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is different in The Witcher season 4?

The show has had a big change between series three and four - one that will be noticeable straight away. Henry Cavill has left the show and been replaced as Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth.

The Hunger Games star was announced to be taking over the reins of the hit series back in 2022 and three years later fans will finally get to see him in that distinctive grey wig. It marks a new era on the show.

Other new additions to the cast include Laurence Fishburne as Regis. Other actors joining the fourth season include Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn, Linden Porco, Eve Ridley and Clive Russell.

The Witcher has been renewed for a fifth and final series as well - making it one of the longest Netflix original programmes.