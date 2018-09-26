Dara Ó Briain brings his Voice of Reason to Milton Keynes

One of Britain’s favourite comedians will bring his new show to Milton Keynes next month.



Dara Ó Briain’s Voice Of Reason tour visits Milton Keynes Theatre on Thursday, October 11 – and, due to popular demand, he will return to the venue on Friday, November 9.



Dara is one of the most recognisable faces on British TV and is returning to his day job as a world-class stand-up comedian.



His new show has received widespread critical acclaim. The Guardian described his show as “a masterclass in intelligent, no-frills stand-up”, with the Evening Standard hailing a “superfit mind that is so fast you have to wear your best trainers to keep up with it”.



The Times said of Dara: “If you want a comic who can hold an audience in the palm of his hand for two hours, here’s your man.”



And the Telegraph opined: “The Irishman’s way of handling his audience, comedic neurons firing away by the billion a second, has to be seen to be believed.”

Known for his gift for audience interaction, comedy fans can expect provocative observations and sharp wit.



As well as his adept comedic work, Dara is one of the most in-demand faces on TV as host of BBC Two’s hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Dave’s Go8Bit.



In 2017, Dara’s first children’s book, Beyond The Sky: You and the Universe, was published by Scholastic UK. Dara’s second non-fiction children’s book, Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes, is published next month.



The show starts at 8pm on both dates and is suitable for ages 14 and above. It runs for two hours and ten minutes, including an interval.



Tickets cost £27.15 plus fees. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book or for more information.