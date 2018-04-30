Enjoy Danny Baker’s amazing tales in Dunstable

He’s found himself at the forefront of popular culture and forged a career as one of Britain’s most acclaimed broadcasters.

And now audiences at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable can enjoy a night in the company of Danny Baker when he visits the venue on Friday, May 11, with stories from his life.

Baker’s extraordinary career began in 1977 when he started writing for the punk fanzine Sniffin’ Glue. He went on to write for the New Musical Express, placing him at the forefront of popular culture and in the company of some of the world’s biggest and most notorious stars.

He started his TV career in 1980 at London Weekend Television, later presenting countless programmes and becoming a regular on panel shows. Baker was a writer on Chris Evans’ TFI Friday show, as well as contributing material for presenters such as Angus Deayton and Jonathan Ross. He also wrote the script for the Concert for Diana in 2007, staged at Wembley Stadium in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

And he has won numerous awards for his radio shows, which have included 606 on BBC Radio 5 live, stints working with Danny Kelly on 5 live and Talk Radio, long-running shows on LBC and his current Saturday morning show on 5 Live.

Baker’s life has been chronicled in his autobiography, which spans three volumes, with his early life dramatised by the BBC in the hit series Cradle to Grave.

Baker said: “If I am talking and something pops into my head which is entertaining, or a different story, it’ll be one that I want to tell and the audiences will go along with it and laugh.

“I have such a good time telling the stories that they do tend to turn into three-and-a-half hour shows. I’ve been offered the chance to put the show on to DVD but have been told they would need to be an hour-and-a-half and I lack the discipline to do it.

“Given that dear old Ken Dodd has now gone, I’m one of the few out there trying to keep marathon shows going, like a raconteur on turbo charge or Peter Ustinov with the power of a locomotive.”

Call 01582 6020 80 to book.