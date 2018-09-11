Light comedy with sharp bite takes audiences back to school in Dunstable

An array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils will be brought to life on stage in Dunstable this month.

The fast-moving, inventive and entertaining play Teechers is being presented in Dunstable from Friday, September 21, to Saturday, September 29.

Teechers, written by John Godber, is seen through the unique eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby, three Year 11 students about to leave school for good.

The show is a play within a play in which three students put on a performance to their teachers.

Director Angela Goss said: ‘Teechers is a light-hearted comedy set in a British comprehensive school in the mid 80s.

“Teechers looks at the educational system with a twist of controversy and humour.

“With a stellar cast, music from the 80s and high energy performances, this is one not to be missed.”

The production is played on stage by three actors - Sarah Wilkinson, Katy Elliott and Adam Butcher. The audience will discover whether Mr Nixon will abandon his students for a green and pleasant private school, who puts the bounce in Miss Prime, the PE teacher, and why everyone smells of spring onions.

They take on the role of 20 characters with nothing more than a table and chair providing the various settings in and around the school.

Visit www.littletheatre.org.uk to book.