Sex and the City gets a makeover for Dunstable show

A one-woman version of Sex and the City takes to the stage in Dunstable this month.

Some 20 years ago, four single ladies emerged onto television screens in search of love and cosmopolitans. Sex and the City went on to secure a place in the hearts of millions all around the world.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the show and the 10th anniversary of the first film, director TJ Dawe and performer Kerry Ipema have crafted a show with all the laughs, puns, heartache and cosmopolitans that promise to captivate audiences both of the original show and those new to the world of Carrie and the girls.

Kerry said: “I hope people can expect to laugh, and have a good time. I hope to create an environment that’s very similar to the girl’s brunches. There’s a lot of drinking, there’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of laughter, and I like to source a lot of material from each audience, so each show is different and each show is hyper personalised to each individual audience.

“But I think you can expect from the show to laugh a whole lot, hopefully so much that your belly hurts, and to leave feeling empowered. I want women to walk away feeling like they can do whatever they want in this world.”

The show comes to the Grove Theatre on Wednesday, May 23, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £16. Visit grovetheatre.co.uk to book.