Story of two girls celebrates the Windrush generation on Luton stage

A new gospel musical paying homage to the faith and resilience of the Windrush Generation comes to Luton this week.

Take Me Back, which will be staged at Luton Library Theatre on Friday, October 5, tells the story of Andrea and Patricia, two young girls who grew up in London’s black church community in the 1980s. The strictness of the church, coupled with the two girls’ painful life experiences caused them to follow their own life path, which was filled with pain and disappointment.

Amid their struggles, the two girls don’t lose their faith, and find themselves going back to the church of their youth where they find solace and acceptance.

Angie Le Mar, who wrote the show, said: “Take Me Back provides a snapshot of the church community the Windrush Generation created for themselves and their families.

“It focuses on black church worship styles and music, amidst the backdrop of music, laughter and drama. It had a great reception when first staged in London and it just made sense to take it across the UK. People will get to hear the songs and get insight into some of the struggles young and old faced as they tried to apply their faith to their everyday experiences and painful personal issues.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18.50. Call 01582 878100 to book.