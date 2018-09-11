War Horse powers into Milton Keynes

One of the most acclaimed theatre shows of the century so far gallops in to Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

War Horse has been seen by more than seven million people worldwide and completed its record-breaking eight year London run at the New London Theatre in March 2016. It has won 25 awards including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, Nick Stafford’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, about a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War, is the most successful play in the National Theatre’s history.

The show features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

Michael Morpurgo said: “After a few months’ rest, out at pasture, Joey, the War Horse and his great team from the National Theatre, will be touring the UK again, taking their show all over the country, to towns and cities, many of them places War Horse has not been seen before. I am so pleased this is happening – that so many more people will have the chance to enjoy this unique theatrical event. Steady boy, steady Joey. Trot on!”

War Horse received its world premiere in October 2007 at the National Theatre, where it played for two seasons before opening at the New London Theatre in March 2009. Since then, War Horse has been seen in 97 cities in 10 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin, with touring productions in the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands, Belgium and China.

The tour of War Horse coincides with the centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War and follows the production’s sold-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2013-2014.

The show runs from Wednesday, September 19, to Saturday, October 6. Visit atgtickets.com to book.