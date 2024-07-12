13 things to do with the kids in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis this summer

2 . Houghton Regis Carnival

The Village Green will be transformed into a magical world of wonder this Saturday for the Houghton Regis Carnival. There will be a procession through the town, stalls, animals, entertainment and live music for all the family to enjoy. A Queen tribute band will also be playing. There's even prizes up for grabs! Price: Free. Where: The Village Green, Houghton Regis. When: July 23. Starts at 10, procession begins around Parkside area at 10.30am getting into the Village Green for 11am, 12pm official opening by town mayor Photo: Google Maps