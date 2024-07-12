13 things to do with the kids in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis this summer

With the school holidays fast approaching, we have put together a list of some of the best things to do as a family this summer. While the weather might not feel like the middle of July, that doesn’t mean there isn’t lots of fun to be had.
And don’t worry, we’ve made sure these are budget-friendly, with the most expensive day out costing £5 per person.
Right, let’s get stuck in!
1. Family Film Club
The Culture Trust is screening Wish, a family-friendly Disney film at The Hat Factory Arts Centre. The story follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha in the Kingdom of Rosas, who meets a living, magic star. Running time is one hour and 35 minutes. Tickets can be found at this site - https://www.culturetrust.com/book/328603 Price: £4 each or 4 for £12. Where: The Hat Factory. When: July 13 at 10.30am. Photo: The Culture Trust
2. Houghton Regis Carnival
The Village Green will be transformed into a magical world of wonder this Saturday for the Houghton Regis Carnival. There will be a procession through the town, stalls, animals, entertainment and live music for all the family to enjoy. A Queen tribute band will also be playing. There's even prizes up for grabs! Price: Free. Where: The Village Green, Houghton Regis. When: July 23. Starts at 10, procession begins around Parkside area at 10.30am getting into the Village Green for 11am, 12pm official opening by town mayor Photo: Google Maps
3. Luton Libraries - Reading challenge
Is your child a book worm? Or maybe they're struggling to find a love of reading? Luton Libraries has the answer! The summer reading challenge encourages children to keep reading during the summer holidays. They can collect special stickers and rewards for read six books of choice (including eBooks and audiobooks) You can also join the challenge online at summerreadingchallenge.org.uk. Go along to any Luton library to get started. Price: Free. Where: Any Luton library. When: All summer long Photo: Google Maps
4. Reading challengers swim for £1
Active Luton has a treat for all those who are taking part in the summer reading challenge at Luton's libraries this summer. Simply show your child's library card at reception.Price: £1. Where: Inspire: Luton Sports Village, Lea Manor Recreation Centre and Lewsey Sports Park & Pool. When: July 15 to September 1 Photo: Juan Salamanca via pexels