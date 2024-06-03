80th anniversary of the D-Day landing, June 6th
and live on Freeview channel 276
D-Day, part of Operation Overlord, was the largest naval, air and land operation in history and was the beginning of the end of the Nazi occupation of Europe in World War 2.
Before WW2 the Meteorological (Met) Office was based in Kingsway, London, but by February 1940 it had moved to Drovers Way, Upper Houghton Regis, to avoid the bombing. Weather forecasts from the Met Office in Upper Houghton Regis were sent to General Eisenhower, who, based on these forcasts, set the date for 6th June. The Houghton Regis heritage Society has prepared a leaflet describing the work of the Met Office Station, which can be viewed at the link below:
Early on 6 June 1944, Allied airborne forces parachuted into drop zones across Northern France. 132,000 ground troops then landed across five assault beaches - Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. By the end of the day, the Allies had established a foothold along the coast and could begin their advance into France.
The lighting of a Beacon on the Village Green at 9.15pm has been organised by the Houghton Regis Town Council and all are welcome to attend.