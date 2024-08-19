A weekend of community fun and live music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend of festivities highlighted Dunstable's vibrant community spirit and local talent.

On Saturday 17 August, Ashton Square was abuzz of excitement as the community came together to celebrate Ashton Square Day. The event transformed The Square and Middle Row into a lively marketplace, where attendees had the opportunity to explore over 35 stalls featuring handmade crafts and local produce.

Street Food Heroes made a debut at Ashton Square Day this year, bringing an array of street food vendors that offered everything from mouth-watering Mexican dishes to gourmet hot dogs.

The square was filled with the sounds of live music as talented local musicians and community groups took the centre stage throughout the day. People relaxed in a chill-out area complete with outdoor games and enjoyed a range of activities, from captivating storytelling sessions to exciting animal encounters.

Market stalls along Middle Row

The entertainment continued on Sunday 18 August with the last Sunday Concert of the year in Grove House Gardens. Welwyn Garden City Band performed a range of repertoires from light classical pieces, pop, rock and jazz. The Shambles Big Band played 40s swing era, swing/jazz arrangements to modern tunes.

The Rotary Club of Dunstable provided light refreshments throughout the afternoon, where attendees got the opportunity to learn about their valuable community work.

Cllr Liz Jones, Chair of Community Services Committee said "This weekend’s events were a brilliant reflection of our vibrant community spirit. Ashton Square Day and the Sunday Concerts brought joy and excitement to everyone involved. It’s events like these that truly showcase the heart and soul of our town, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together."

Thank you everyone who joined us over the weekend in Dunstable for these fantastic events and thank you to all the performers who made the weekend a success.