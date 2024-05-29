Att10tive interviews the elite JPS Armed and Dogs Police Unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Listen into Att10tive interview with the Armed Police. Learn everything you didn’t know about the areas elite JPS Police Unit. Att10tives Public and the Police Radio Show shines a light on Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire's policing unit known as Joint Protective Services.

The dynamic radio show, which is aimed at bridging gaps and demystifying policing is a collaboration between Att10tive Social Enterprise, Bedfordshire Police and LUR Radio continues to engage, inform and inspire listeners.

The show called 'The Public and The Police' is aimed at breaking down barriers goes out on the first Tuesday of every month at 20:00 (8:00 PM) with the next show being Tuesday 4th June. The focus for this show will be the armed policing unit and the work they do across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. This will be hosted by Att10tive Youth Ambassadors Kat and Ruth they will interview two people who work in the armed policing unit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The armed police are part of the Joint Protective Services (JPS) division which is a collaboration between Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Police and Hertfordshire police forces, providing the support units to the three forces

The Public and The Police Radio show

If you have any questions send them in to the show LUR radio: