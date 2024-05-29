Att10tive interviews the elite JPS Armed and Dogs Police Unit
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dynamic radio show, which is aimed at bridging gaps and demystifying policing is a collaboration between Att10tive Social Enterprise, Bedfordshire Police and LUR Radio continues to engage, inform and inspire listeners.
The show called 'The Public and The Police' is aimed at breaking down barriers goes out on the first Tuesday of every month at 20:00 (8:00 PM) with the next show being Tuesday 4th June. The focus for this show will be the armed policing unit and the work they do across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. This will be hosted by Att10tive Youth Ambassadors Kat and Ruth they will interview two people who work in the armed policing unit
The armed police are part of the Joint Protective Services (JPS) division which is a collaboration between Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Police and Hertfordshire police forces, providing the support units to the three forces
If you have any questions send them in to the show LUR radio:
-
Tune In: Visit Lurlive.com
-
Phone In: Dial the studio hotline to share your thoughts and queries.
-
Ask Questions: Engage with Kat and Ruth as they unravel the mysteries of policing careers.