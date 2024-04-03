Att10tive launches MyLuton video project competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Competition Details:

Theme : Participants are invited to create a short video (up to four minutes) highlighting their favourite aspects of Luton. Whether it’s the towns picturesque landscapes, local people and personalities, heartfelt poetry, historical artefacts, or unique spots, the possibilities are endless.

Prizes: First Prize : £250



Second Prize : £100



Third Prize: £50

The final shortlisted video will be selected by a VIP judging panel and shown at an event to be held in July 2024.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MyLuton Video competition by Att10tive

Most Popular

Entry: The competition is open to all, you can make a video or photo montage on your own or with a group of people, and there is no entry fee. Submissions must be received by June 30th.

Submission Process: Interested individuals can email [email protected] to express an interest in entering. Put “MyLuton Competition Entry.” in the subject line

Att10tive’s Commitment to Luton’s Community:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Att10tive has a rich history of fostering community connections through impactful projects. Previous endeavours include a celebratory event at the Chalk Hills Academy where partners and friends of Att10tive came together to reward and recognise Youth Ambassadors contributions and previous to that held the ‘I Am Unique’ event at the University of Bedfordshire, which involved artwork from Barnfield College, Luton Sixth Form College, Putteridge High School, Denbigh High School Chalk Hills Academy and Stockwood Park Academy. These were just two of many Att10tive initiatives that brought together community groups, schools, colleges, and creative individuals, emphasizing unity and collaboration.

Step Forward Luton Partnership:

Montell Neufville, the Managing Director of Att10tive, also serves as an ambassador for Step Forward Luton. He encourages Lutonian’s to step forward and share their love for the town in a creative and expressive manner. Step Forward Luton celebrates the town’s greatness and invites everyone to participate. For more information, visit the Step Forward Luton website.