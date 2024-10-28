François' langur enjoying some pumpkin. Picture: ZSL

Baby yaks, Ron and Lily, were some of the new arrivals who were enjoying some spooky surprises at Whipsnade Zoo ahead of Halloween this week.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animals put their foraging and hunting skills to the test after their keepers carved pumpkins for an enrichment activity.

Ron and Lily, along with the rest of their family, who all named after Harry Potter characters, wasted no time stretching their long tongues inside the pumpkins to get their hay breakfast treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A troop of Francois langurs and Sulawesi crested macaques did some trick-or-treating of their own. Babirusa brothers, Jaya and Riko, got stuck into demolishing their ghoulish presents, using their teeth and tusks to rip open each pumpkin.

Animal manager, Hayley Jakeman, said: “October is always a magical month at our conservation zoo, made more so by the keepers coming up with inventive ways to make sure our animals aren’t missing out on any Halloween fun.”

Whipsnade Zoo is open this October half-term – with a packed schedule of animal talks, ghost tours, a graveyard trail and creepy crafts. Visitors might get a glimpse of the zoo’s baby rhino, who was born a few weeks ago.