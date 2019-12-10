Bedford and Luton New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 4 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

As the end of the decade draws nearer, many of us will be wondering how to usher in 2020.

Fear not, as we've rounded up some of the best events in the Bedford and Luton area.

From superstar DJ sets, to family discos it's all covered here.

IDLES (DJ set)

(Esquires, 60A Bromham Rd, Bedford MK40 2QG)

Joe Talbot, front man of Idles, one of the most important, politically charged punk bands of the modern era, will be on hand in Bedford to ring in the New Year at one of the UK's most loved independent venues.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

10pm - 3am; £10

New Year's Eve 2019 Family Disco

(High Town Club, Oxen Rd, Luton LU2 0DZ)

Strap on those dancing shoes pronto and get ready and get ready for the High Town Club's New Year's Eve family disco. DJ Mark will be performing in the Function Hall.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

From 7pm; £5

New Years Eve Gala Dinner

(The Barns Hotel, Cardington Rd, Bedford MK44 3SA)

Celebrate the most important night of the year at The Barns Hotel, with an aperitif of sparkling wine before sitting down to a sumptuous five course dinner.

A resident DJ will make sure you're dancing well into 2020 with music playing until 1am and bacon rolls served shortly after midnight.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm - 1am; £95 (£135 incl. accommodation)

NYE 2019

(Bedford Town Football Club, Meadow Ln, Bedford MK44 3LW)

Another brilliant night of live music and dancing at Bedford Town Football Club, starting with a Buck's Fizz reception and including a fully catered buffet, champagne at midnight and party extras with a western/vintage dress code.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

8pm - 1am; £40