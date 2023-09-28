Care home residents Knit for Luton and Dunstable Neonatal Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After searching for a local cause to support, Thorn Springs’ Knit and Natter Club, who meet every Monday at 11am, grabbed their knitting needles and got to work.

91-year-old resident and Knit and Natter member, Christine Shute, said, ‘I enjoy knitting and we felt this was the charitable thing to do. It’s also brought more of the residents together, spending time talking and doing what we love.’

Since making their first donation, the residents in Thorn Springs’ Knit and Natter Club received a letter of thanks from the hospital, reading,

Nurses at Luton and Dunstable Receiving the Donation

‘On behalf of the Luton and Dunstable Neonatal Service, please accept our sincere thanks for the beautiful hand knitted items and chocolate for our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

‘The parents and staff are very grateful for your kind donation.’

Katie Hughes, the Home Manager at Thorn Springs, added,

‘We’re so proud of our residents for donating their time to such a worthy cause, and it’s a pleasure to see the difference they’re making for local families.

‘At Thorn Springs, it’s important to our residents and team to support our community, so we’re looking forward to finding new ways to help out.’

To find out more about joining Thorn Springs’ Knit and Natter Club, please call 01582 218560 or email [email protected].