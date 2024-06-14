Celebrate International Music Day in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We love our live music in Dunstable and this June we will be celebrating the rhythm of Soul and Motown at Dunstable Live on International Music Day. Join us on Saturday 22 June from 3 pm to 8 pm in Grove House Gardens for this fantastic FREE event. Gather your family, friends and loved ones and enjoy a day of entertainment in the beautiful surroundings of Grove House Gardens.

Enjoy five hours of live music with this great line up:

3.00 pm - Godfrey Gayle as Stevie Wonder4.10 pm - Whitney Vs Motown5.00 pm - Sing Baby Song, The Stylistics Tribute6.10 pm - Marcia Lynette as Diana Ross7.15 pm - The Classic Motown Show

Dunstable Live line up

Bring a picnic or enjoy the onsite catering concessions with a variety of delicious food and beverages from local vendors. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet, savoury, or refreshing, our food stalls have you covered. There will also be children’s rides and other activities on the day.

In addition to Dunstable Live, Octave will also be celebrating International Music Day with festivities outside their shop along High Street North. From 11 am to 3 pm, an array of local musicians will be performing, adding to the musical ambiance of the day. Stroll down the High Street, enjoy the music, and perhaps even discover a unique find in one of the independent shops in Dunstable.