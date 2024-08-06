Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mecca Bingo Luton is hosting a special fundraising event to get enough donations to buy multiple critical bleed kits for both Luton and Dunstable.

In February, three critical bleed kits were placed around Luton town centre – giving people access to potentially life-saving equipment if they are faced with stemming a major bleed.

The Daniel Baird Critical Bleed Kits were first installed in the town by Wingman Mentors, a not-for-profit organisation that works with vulnerable young people who are on the cusp of getting involved with crime, carrying knives, and serious violence.

Now, as Luton has welcomed the powerful Knife Angel statue to St George’s Square, the community is being asked to dig deep to help give more people access to the kits. Mecca Bingo Luton is hoping to buy “at least five kits” to be placed around both towns.

The bleed kits can stem a critical bleed without prior training. Picture: Wingman Mentors

Michelle Kane, co-founder of Wingman Mentors, said: “It’s just about stemming the bleeding so the emergency services can get there quick enough.”

The event will be on Thursday, August 22 at 6pm. Tickets cost £20 which includes bingo from 7pm until 9pm, a free drink and a £10 donation to The Daniel Baird Foundation.

Michelle added: “A critical bleed can be in anything, it's not necessarily just a stabbing, it could be a car accident or a dog attack.

"They would call 999 and they would be directed to their nearest critical bleed kit.”

“It's really important for us to make sure that the community is aware of what these kits look like and to familiarise themselves with their kits.