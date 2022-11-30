Are you a fan of fun family activities? The Culture Trust has you covered – here is what you can look forward to.

Stockwood Illuminated is a journey through the age old trees of Stockwood Discovery Centre, as they shine bright and illuminate the gardens.

Advertisement

Stockwood illuminated will run from December 2 to December 23, with a running time of 60 minutes (with slots available every 15 minutes). You can view a full list of times and information online.

The Culture Trust host events throughout Luton

Most Popular

On December 3, 10 and 17, Stockwood is hosting a Saturday evening event called Illuminated Lates. This event features the brand new light trail experience, along with live music entertainment and refreshment stalls.

The event will run each Saturday from 6.30pm to 9pm, and the age guidance is 13+. For more information about booking, visit their website.

Advertisement

An Artisan Food, Art and Craft Market runs on the second Sunday of each month with free entry. On December 10, you can experience unique selections of handmade crafts, food and drinks. The market runs from 10am to 4pm, and is suitable for all ages. For more information, visit the website.