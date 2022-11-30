Christmas events at Stockwood Discovery Centre and Wardown Park - including fantastic light displays and Santa
Both the Stockwood Discovery Centre and Wardown Park sites are venues for Culture Trust events
Are you a fan of fun family activities? The Culture Trust has you covered – here is what you can look forward to.
Stockwood Illuminated is a journey through the age old trees of Stockwood Discovery Centre, as they shine bright and illuminate the gardens.
Stockwood illuminated will run from December 2 to December 23, with a running time of 60 minutes (with slots available every 15 minutes). You can view a full list of times and information online.
On December 3, 10 and 17, Stockwood is hosting a Saturday evening event called Illuminated Lates. This event features the brand new light trail experience, along with live music entertainment and refreshment stalls.
The event will run each Saturday from 6.30pm to 9pm, and the age guidance is 13+. For more information about booking, visit their website.
An Artisan Food, Art and Craft Market runs on the second Sunday of each month with free entry. On December 10, you can experience unique selections of handmade crafts, food and drinks. The market runs from 10am to 4pm, and is suitable for all ages. For more information, visit the website.
Father Christmas is set to visit Wardown House, Museum and Gallery across several dates in December. The age guidance for this visit is 0 - 10 years, and the run time is 30 minutes. There is a maximum of two adults per child for this event, and adult tickets include tea and coffee. To find out more information about ticket prices and booking, visit the website.