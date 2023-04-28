The King may be the focus of the coronation weekend, but at Mecca Bingo in Luton, drag queens reign supreme.

On the day of His Majesty, King Charles III’s coronation (May 6), Sandy Flaps will treat players to an afternoon of food, bottomless drinks and drag silliness.

There will be hilarious bingo, prizes and dance-offs for those wanting an alternative way to celebrate the historic day.

General manager at Mecca Bingo Luton, Mikey Diamond: “It’s going to be a raucous afternoon with a range of delicious food, 90 minutes of bottomless prosecco and some drag fun.”