News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
14 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
2 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
3 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
3 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park

Coronation: Drag brunch comes to Luton Mecca for royal bingo fun

Move over, Charles! It’s drag brunch time

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

The King may be the focus of the coronation weekend, but at Mecca Bingo in Luton, drag queens reign supreme.

On the day of His Majesty, King Charles III’s coronation (May 6), Sandy Flaps will treat players to an afternoon of food, bottomless drinks and drag silliness.

There will be hilarious bingo, prizes and dance-offs for those wanting an alternative way to celebrate the historic day.

Sandy FlapsSandy Flaps
Sandy Flaps
Most Popular

    General manager at Mecca Bingo Luton, Mikey Diamond: “It’s going to be a raucous afternoon with a range of delicious food, 90 minutes of bottomless prosecco and some drag fun.”

    The show will run from 3pm until 5pm with bottomless drinks until 4.30pm. Tickets are £30, including a main meal, and can be found here. To attend a Mecca Bingo venue, guests need to be aged 18 years and over and new customers must bring photo ID.

    Related topics:Charles IIICoronationMecca BingoLutonTickets