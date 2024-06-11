Crowds gather in Dunstable for the Classic Motor Rally and Truck Convoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 8 June, Dunstable was transformed by the sights and sounds of motor vehicles. The Town Council’s much-anticipated Classic Motor Rally took place in Priory Gardens, which coincided with the separately organised Truck Convoy led by volunteers raising funds for Scotty’s Little Soldiers and East Anglian Air Ambulance which headed through the centre of town.

The Dunstable Classic Motor Rally, organised and funded by Dunstable Town Council, featured an impressive showcase of around 200 vehicles. Visitors admired a diverse array of vehicles, including vintage cars, pre-war models, and modern classics; there was something unique for every enthusiast.

The overall event was a dynamic celebration filled with a range of free activities, live performances from Jazz the 2 of Us and the Barn-Ettes, also community stalls and a History Alive Trail that honoured the spirit of D-Day. Car enthusiasts and families enjoyed an array of attractions, including historical elements, interactive activities, and engaging workshops that provided an educational yet entertaining experience for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over on the opposite side of the road to Priory Gardens, Middle Row Market featured 30 stalls, offering visitors a chance to browse a mix of craft and food from local traders. Visitors also got involved with some swing dancing, led by Swing Dancers of MK.

Crowds in Priory Gardens

Dunstable Town Mayor Councillor Louise O’Riordan arrived in the leading truck to open the event. Councillor O’Riordan said, " It was wonderful to see so many attend the Dunstable Car Rally which was even bigger and than last year. It's great to see the community coming out to support local businesses and Dunstable Town Council organised events. It was a delight for me to meet those that have travelled from far and wide to show their vehicles or to spectate and experience Dunstable's warm culture and rich history. This year was especially important as we continued to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day and the important role that Dunstable played in it's success. We look forward to welcoming you all to our next event on 22nd June 2024, Dunstable Live). These events would not be possible without the passion and hard work of Dunstable Town Council staff and volunteers.’’

Dunstable Town Council would like to thank everyone who participated in showcasing their vehicle at the Dunstable Classic Motor Rally, with the biggest number of entries to date, also everyone who attended the event, BBB Group for their event organisational support, the event sponsor Regtransfers, stall holders, performers and the Dunstable Sea Cadets.