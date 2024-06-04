D-Day 80: How Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis will commemorate the anniversary
On the morning of June 6 1944, tens of thousands of soldier crossed the Channel as part of Operation Overlord, arriving on the beaches of Normandy on their mission to liberate northwest Europe.
Now, eight decades on, people are celebrating the legacy of this day and those who died for their country.
On Thursday, June 6, Dunstable Downs will join the nation in remembering those who took part in D-Day 80 years ago with a special beacon lighting
In Luton, there will be a memorial event at the town hall starting at 7.45pm that will end with a beacon lighting ceremony at 9.15pm.
Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said: “This special memorial event gives us all the chance to remember the servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.”
In Houghton Regis the bells of All Saints Church will ring at 7.30pm, followed by an international tribute read by town mayor, Cllr Elaine Cooper, at 9.15pm when a beacon will be lit.
And Stagecoach is giving free travel to military and ex-service personnel on June 6, as well as on Armed Forces Weekend on June 29 and 30.
Serving personnel in uniform, those carrying a military ID card, veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge, and cadets can travel for free on the Stagecoach networks across the towns.